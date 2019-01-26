The Rays are hopeful that Honeywell (elbow) will be ready to pitch in games around June or July, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

That timeline represents a slight adjustment from what was reported nearly two months ago, when the right-hander suggested he would likely be ready to pitch competitively by May or June. Fortunately for Honeywell, there's no indication that he's experienced any setbacks to this point in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he required 11 months earlier. The 23-year-old has been throwing with his full repertoire for the past three weeks and is gradually increasing the intensity of those sessions. Once he proves his health during a minor-league rehab assignment, Honeywell will likely be optioned to Triple-A Durham, though there's a chance he could join the Rays right away if the team is confident that he's an upgrade over their existing rotation options.