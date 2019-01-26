Rays' Brent Honeywell: Eyeing mid-summer return
The Rays are hopeful that Honeywell (elbow) will be ready to pitch in games around June or July, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
That timeline represents a slight adjustment from what was reported nearly two months ago, when the right-hander suggested he would likely be ready to pitch competitively by May or June. Fortunately for Honeywell, there's no indication that he's experienced any setbacks to this point in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he required 11 months earlier. The 23-year-old has been throwing with his full repertoire for the past three weeks and is gradually increasing the intensity of those sessions. Once he proves his health during a minor-league rehab assignment, Honeywell will likely be optioned to Triple-A Durham, though there's a chance he could join the Rays right away if the team is confident that he's an upgrade over their existing rotation options.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Aiming to return in May or June•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Resumes throwing•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Torn UCL, Tommy John surgery likely•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Diagnosed with forearm strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....