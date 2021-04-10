Honeywell was recalled by the Rays on Saturday and will serve as the opener for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Honeywell made one Grapefruit League start this spring and allowed one run on one hit and one walk in one inning against the Red Sox. The right-hander hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since 2017 due to various arm injuries, but he'll make his season debut during Sunday's series finale at home against the Yankees.