Honeywell (elbow) is battling nerve irritation, a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews confirmed Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Honeywell originally would have been expected to return around this time following Tommy John surgery in February of 2018 but now faces an unclear timetable following this setback. He'll avoid throwing for a week and will then be re-evaluated Monday, at which point a clearer picture could emerge.

