Honeywell was optioned to the Rays' alternate site after pitching in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Honeywell allowed three runs on three hits and a walk across one inning in the game. Though he was ineffective, the Rays were able to come back to win the game, sparing him the loss. Honeywell was optioned to make a spot on the roster for Luis Patino, who is expected to pitch in Sunday's series finale.