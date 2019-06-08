Honeywell fractured a bone in his elbow while throwing a bullpen session Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is another tough blow for Honeywell, who appeared ready for prime time late in 2017 before suffering a torn UCL in spring training 2018. He will go under the knife Monday, and during the procedure doctors will check on the integrity of his Tommy John repair. Depending on what's found in the elbow, Honeywell's availability for the start of the 2020 season could be impacted.