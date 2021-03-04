Manager Kevin Cash said Honeywell (elbow) will throw bullpen sessions Friday and early next week before the Rays decide on the next step in his rehab program, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Honeywell is on the comeback trail after undergoing a procedure in mid-December to address mild discomfort in his right elbow. The 25-year-old is said to be progressing well, but the Rays are likely inclined to bring him along slowly considering he has yet to throw a pitch in an official game in any of the past three seasons. Before requiring his latest procedure, Honeywell underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018, another surgery in 2019 after fracturing his right elbow and a nerve decompression procedure last May.