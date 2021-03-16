The Rays optioned Honeywell (elbow) to their minor-league camp Tuesday.
Honeywell had yet to pitch for the Rays during the team's Grapefruit League slate, but he looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from a mid-December elbow procedure. He was cleared to face hitters in live batting practice over the weekend, so Honeywell could get the chance to test himself in a game setting before the end of the spring, since he'll still be eligible to pitch in the Grapefruit League even after his demotion. Considering that Honeywell hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since 2017 due to a slew of arm injuries, he'll likely need to stay healthy and pitch effectively at Triple-A Durham before the Rays consider adding him to the active roster.
