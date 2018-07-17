Rays' Brent Honeywell: Resumes throwing
Honeywell (elbow) resumed throwing Monday.
Honeywell underwent Tommy John surgery back in February. He's expected to return sometime in early 2019, barring setbacks. It appears that he's on schedule in his recovery so far.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Torn UCL, Tommy John surgery likely•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Diagnosed with forearm strain•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Suffers potentially major arm injury•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Leaves BP session early•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start