Honeywell was optioned to the Rays' alternate training site Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Honeywell was called up to make his major-league debut as the opener in Sunday's game against the Yankees, and he struck out two in two clean innings. The right-hander could be an option to step in as an opener or as a starter later in the year.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Major-league debut on tap•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Returns to mound without issue•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Set to start Monday•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Receives demotion•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Encouraged by first live BP session•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Should face hitters soon•