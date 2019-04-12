Honeywell (elbow) will pitch one inning or 25 pitches in an extended spring game Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Honeywell will take the hill in a live game for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in February of 2018. He's expected to remain on the injured list for at least another month before the Rays even consider calling him up to the major leagues.

