Honeywell touched 95 mph with his fastball and mixed in offspeed and breaking pitches during his outing Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Honeywell threw one inning and allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk in his first appearance in a live game since Sept. 19, 2017. He reportedly hit 95 mph with his fastball while also mixing in a slider and changeup. Most importantly, he left the outing healthy. Honeywell is likely to start the season at Triple-A Durham, but could have a shot to make his major-league debut at some point during the 2021 campaign.