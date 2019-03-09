The Rays optioned Honeywell (elbow) to their minor-league camp Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Shortly before the demotion was announced, Honeywell threw another bullpen session as he continues to progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Honeywell is scheduled to face hitters Tuesday for the first time since undergoing the elbow procedure and is targeting a late-May return to competitive action. The right-hander could be an option for the big-league rotation at some point in the middle of the season.

