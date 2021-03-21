Honeywell (elbow) is expected to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It will be the 25-year-old's first action against another team since September of 2017, since he's been sidelined by numerous arm injuries. Due to the absence, Honeywell figures to open the season at Triple-A and likely will need to prove his health and effectiveness before receiving a shot in the majors.