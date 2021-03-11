Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Honeywell (elbow) has looked good during his recent bullpen sessions and will soon advance to pitching in live batting practice, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash was unwilling to speculate if Honeywell would be ready to pitch in a Grapefruit League game at any point, but the right-hander looks like he'll at least be able to test himself against hitters in a controlled setting prior to the end of spring training. Honeywell is expected to open the season in the injured list while he works back from a minor procedure he required on his elbow last December. It was the fourth different elbow procedure or surgery for Honeywell, who hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since 2017.