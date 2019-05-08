Honeywell (elbow) was shut down from throwing Tuesday due to potential nerve issue in his upper arm, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Honeywell recently resumed playing catch after being shut down because of right elbow soreness in mid-April, and is now dealing with a possible nerve issue. The 24-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in February 2018 and originally planned a mid-summer return, but is now facing an uncertain outlook for the near future.