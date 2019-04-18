Honeywell will be shut down for at least a few days after experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired elbow, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He threw an inning in an extended spring training game over the weekend and was scheduled to throw again Thursday, but those plans were nixed due to this setback. Honeywell, who underwent Tommy John surgery in February of 2018, was trending toward a return to game action sometime in late May, but that date can now be pushed back at least a week or two.