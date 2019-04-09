Honeywell (elbow) threw 10-15 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Toribio adds that Honeywell remains over a month away from returning to game action at the big-league level, but Monday's level of activity represented the latest step in his path back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander had been building up his arm strength in batting practice sessions prior to Monday, and it remains to be seen what the next step in his rehab will be.

