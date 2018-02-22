Honeywell suffered a potentially major arm injury during Thursday's live batting practice session, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He threw 8-to-10 pitches during the session before cursing loudly after a pitch and then walking off with the trainer. It's fair to expect the worst, given the information currently available, although Topkin says he hopes to learn more about the nature of the injury later in the day. Honeywell was set to join the big-league rotation a couple weeks into the season, but now it's possible that he won't pitch in the majors at all this season. It would be wise to shy away from drafting him at all in most single-season leagues until we know the full extent of the injury.