Honeywell (elbow) threw his second bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As with his first session on Friday, Honeywell threw just 15 pitches, all of which were fastballs. The 24-year-old hasn't thrown a competitive pitch since 2017, having missed the last two seasons due to a pair of elbow surgeries, but he was considered one of the top pitching prospects in the game prior to his injuries. He has little left to prove at the Triple-A level, having posted a 3.64 ERA and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in 24 starts there for Durham back in 2017, but he'll probably spend some time in the minors early in the season as he works his way back into shape.