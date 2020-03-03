Rays' Brent Honeywell: Throws another bullpen session
Honeywell (elbow) threw his second bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As with his first session on Friday, Honeywell threw just 15 pitches, all of which were fastballs. The 24-year-old hasn't thrown a competitive pitch since 2017, having missed the last two seasons due to a pair of elbow surgeries, but he was considered one of the top pitching prospects in the game prior to his injuries. He has little left to prove at the Triple-A level, having posted a 3.64 ERA and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in 24 starts there for Durham back in 2017, but he'll probably spend some time in the minors early in the season as he works his way back into shape.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...