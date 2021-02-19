Manager Kevin Cash said Honeywell (elbow) looked good in a short bullpen session Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The 25-year-old underwent a minor elbow procedure in mid-December, but he may be ready for the start of spring games Feb. 27 given he's already throwing bullpen sessions. Honeywell was once one of Tampa Bay's top prospects, but he hasn't pitched in a game since September 2017 and has undergone four surgeries in that span.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Undergoes minor procedure•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Throws live BP•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Optimistic following latest setback•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Another elbow procedure•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Still unlikely to return in '20•