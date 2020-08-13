Honeywell (elbow) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Honeywell fired 15 pitches in what was his first time throwing against hitters since April 2019. While this is an encouraging step for the right-hander, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. Seeing as Honeywell has undergone three different operations on his throwing elbow since last appearing in a game back in September 2017, the Rays figure to handle him with care once he's ready to go.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Optimistic following latest setback•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Another elbow procedure•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Still unlikely to return in '20•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Continuing bullpen sessions for now•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Sent to minors camp•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Continues with bullpen sessions•