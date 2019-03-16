Honeywell (elbow) threw another successful live batting practice session Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Everything today was good," Honeywell said. "The action was good. It was a lot better than the first time because of my comfort level."

The right-hander threw 20 pitches Friday after having topped out at 15 in his first live BP on Tuesday. Honeywell missed all of 2018 after spring Tommy John surgery, If all continues setback-free, Honeywell will strive to work up to 25 and 30 pitches, respectively, in his next two sessions, and he's projected to get into minor-league game action at some point in May.