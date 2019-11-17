Play

Honeywell (elbow) will start throwing in January, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He hasn't pitched in a game for two full seasons, after suffering a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The Rays remain optimistic that Honeywell will be a part of the long-term pitching staff, but they will be cautious with him in 2020. Honeywell will open the year in the minors or in extended spring training.

