Rays' Brent Honeywell: Torn UCL, Tommy John surgery likely
Honeywell has a torn UCL and plans to have Tommy John surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He said he will get a second opinion, but assuming nothing changes about the diagnosis, he wants to get Tommy John surgery as soon as possible so that he can get back to game action in early 2019. Honeywell noted that he was throwing harder Thursday than he ever has before, but insisted that was not the cause of the UCL tear. He felt a pop on the first pitch he threw during the bullpen session, and ended up throwing several more pitches before leaving with the trainer. Honeywell should be dropped in all redraft leagues, and removed from big boards in leagues that have not yet drafted. He is still a top 100 prospect for dynasty leagues, as he was essentially big-league ready at the time of the injury. Nathan Eovaldi seems like a good bet to stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future, with Matt Andriese also possibly in line for more starts than he otherwise would have been. Anthony Banda, Jose De Leon and Yonny Chirinos are the Rays' top pitching prospects expected to open the year at Triple-A, and all three are close to major-league ready.
More News
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Diagnosed with forearm strain•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Suffers potentially major arm injury•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Leaves BP session early•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Not in contention for rotation spot•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Rays' Brent Honeywell: Impressive in return from suspension Sunday•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...