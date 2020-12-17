Honeywell (elbow) underwent a minor procedure Thursday that isn't expected to impact his availability for 2021, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Honeywell's most recent procedure was done to relieve some mild discomfort in his right elbow, but he's still expected to be ready for spring training. The 25-year-old has now undergone four procedures since September of 2017, which was the last time that he appeared in game action. Honeywell hasn't pitched above the Triple-A level, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to earn a major-league roster spot in 2021.