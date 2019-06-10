Honeywell (elbow) underwent successful surgery Monday, and it was determined during the procedure that his UCL was not damaged, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

This is positive news for Honeywell, who's expected to begin throwing again in January if everything goes according to plan. He hasn't pitched since the 2017 season at Triple-A, where he posted a 3.64 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 152:31 K:BB over 123.2 innings.