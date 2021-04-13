Honeywell, who was optioned to the Rays' alternate training site Sunday after a successful big-league debut as an opener against the Yankees, will continue to build his arm up there over the next month, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Honeywell was masterful against New York's fearsome lineup while firing 21 pitches over two perfect frames, his first official regular-season game action of any type since 2017. The Rays have naturally been cautious in building Honeywell up since spring began after the 26-year-old endured four surgeries over the previous three years, and in another few weeks, he could conceivably be ready to handle a volume of 50-60 pitches at minimum.