Phillips drew three walks and scored once over four plate appearances in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

The utility man was a thorn in the side of the Orioles throughout the afternoon, pushing his on-base percentage to .329 with Sunday's trio of free passes. Phillips owns just a .212 average and .668 OPS, but he's laced nine of his 25 hits on the season for extra bases and has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts.