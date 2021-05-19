Phillips went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Tuesday in the Rays' 13-6 win over the Orioles.

The 26-year-old slugged one of a season-high five long balls for the Rays and one of the team's two three-run, second-inning blasts that turned the game into a runaway. Phillips is slashing a modest .225/.308/.363 and striking out at a 42.4 percent clip for the season, but his defensive skills and speed have continued to earn him ample playing time in the Tampa Bay outfield. He's already accrued five stolen bases on the campaign, leaving him one shy of matching his career high in the category.