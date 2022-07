Phillips is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though he's on the bench with the Guardians expected to deploy a southpaw (Kirk McCarty) as their primary pitcher out of the bullpen, the lefty-hitting Phillips could be in store for a strong-side platoon role in center field after the Rays optioned Josh Lowe to Triple-A Durham on Sunday. Phillips will give way to the switch-hitting Roman Quinn in center for the series finale with Cleveland, however.