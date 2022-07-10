Phillips will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Phillips is included in the lineup against a lefty starting pitcher (Nick Lodolo), which likely signals that the 28-year-old is moving back into an everyday role in the wake of Kevin Kiermaier (hip) landing back on the injured list. Tampa Bay recalled Luke Raley from Triple-A Durham to provide another option in the outfield, but he's likely to serve as the Rays' fourth outfielder in most games while Kiermaier plays alongside Harold Ramirez, Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe, with one member of that quartet expected to slot in as a designated hitter for any given contest.