Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manuel Margot's (hamstring) placement on the injured list Sunday looks like it'll open up more work for both Phillips and Harold Ramirez in right field. The two could work in a platoon, with Phillips getting the larger share of playing time as the left-handed hitter of the duo. Phillips finds himself in the lineup Monday for the third game in a row.