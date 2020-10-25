Phillips delivered an RBI single that resulted in the game-winning run in his only plate appearance during the win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.

The 26-year-old entered as a pinch runner for Ji-Man Choi during the bottom of the eighth inning and remained in the game as a defensive replacement, and he came up to bat with two outs in the ninth with the Rays trailing 7-6 with runners on first and second. Phillips' RBI single to center field was misplayed by Chris Taylor, and the subsequent relay was missed by catcher Will Smith, allowing Randy Arozarena to score the winning run despite falling down halfway to home plate. Phillips is as unlikely a hero as anyone, since he was left off the roster for the ALCS and his last plate appearance before Game 4 came over two weeks ago in the ALDS versus the Yankees, but he came through in the clutch for the Rays on Saturday.