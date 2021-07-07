Phillips went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
The 27-year-old launched his fourth homer of 2021 in the sixth inning of Game 1 before striking out three times in Game 2. Though Phillips provides nice defense and speed off the bench, he has just three hits in his last 28 at-bats and is hitting .201 on the season.
