Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The fact that a southpaw (John Means) is on the hill for Baltimore likely explains why the left-handed Phillips is on the bench, but the 26-year-old's time as a strong-side platoon player for Tampa Bay is probably over, too. Kevin Kiermaier (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and he'll presumably settle back into an everyday role at center field. Kiermaier's return comes largely at the expense of Phillips, who had started in each of the Rays' previous 12 games.