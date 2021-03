Rays manager Kevin Cash said Phillips (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Phillips was still sore one day after exiting the Rays' game against Atlanta with left hamstring tightness, so the team will send him in for imaging to gain a better idea on the extent of his injury. If Phillips is diagnosed with even a low-grade strain following his MRI, his chances of breaking camp with the Rays would take a significant hit.