Phillips, who went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday, now has a .331 on-base percentage and nine steals in his part-time role.

The utility player is only hitting .216 and carries a forgettable .652 OPS, so he's not on the radar in shallow mixed leagues. However, AL-only and very deep formats are another matter, as Phillips' 14.0 percent walk rate, career-high nine swipes and 20 runs are affording him some value in those scenarios.