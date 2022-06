Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee, the lefty-hitting Phillips will take a seat after starting in three of the past four games. Phillips has produced only four hits in 51 at-bats (.078 average) in June and could be a prime candidate to lose out on a playing time if Kevin Kiermiaer (hip) returns from the injured list this weekend.