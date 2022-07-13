site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brett Phillips: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Phillips isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Phillips started in the last three games but went just 1-for-10 with a run and six strikeouts during that time. Josh Lowe is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
