Phillips went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in a win over the Mets on Saturday.

Phillips' starting tenure in place of Kevin Kiermaier (wrist) now includes a three-game hitting streak thanks to Saturday's timely two-bagger. The versatile Phillips' production has also been capped by his issues with consistent contact, however, as the's struck out on multiple occasions in four consecutive games and six of the last eight overall.