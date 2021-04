Phillips (hamstring) will play in a simulated game Wednesday at the Rays' alternate training site in Port Charlotte, Fla., Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Phillips appeared in a simulated game Tuesday, and he apparently fared well since he'll take part in activities for a second straight day Wednesday. The 26-year-old is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list as early as Friday, and he should serve as a backup outfielder for the Rays once he's available.