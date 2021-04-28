Phillips went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the A's.

His first homer of the season was a big one, as Phillips put the Rays in the lead for good by taking Frankie Montas deep in the sixth inning. The outfielder has struck out 12 times in 35 plate appearances, par for the course for a player whose contact issues have saddled him with a .199 batting average for his career, but Phillips' defensive prowess and occasional power-speed contributions will continue to earn him semi-regular playing time as part of Tampa Bay's platoon system.