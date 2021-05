Phillips went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Phillips drew his fourth start in the last five games and came through out of the bottom of the order, launching his third home run of the season in the fifth inning off Zach Eflin. The 27-year-old outfielder has hit safely in three of the past four games, although seven of the nine outs he's made during that span have come via strikeout.