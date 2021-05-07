Phillips went 3-for-4 with a two-run double, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

The utility outfielder made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the lineup, and his eighth-inning two-run two-bagger closed out a wild seven-run rally for the Rays during the frame. Phillips started in center field for Kevin Kiermaier with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the hill for the Angels, and he's made a total of 11 appearances in the corner outfield spots in addition to the 11 he's logged in center.