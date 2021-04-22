Phillips went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Royals.

Phillips got the start in right in front of Randy Arozarena and stepped up on both sides of the ball. He made a couple of nice catches in the outfield and had his first multi-hit performance of the season. His two hits were his first since April 12, as he's struggled offensively for a majority of the year so far. The 26-year-old will continue to receive an occasional start but will mainly serve as a late-game specialist for manager Kevin Cash.