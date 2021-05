Phillips went 0-for-2 but walked three times, scored twice and stole a base Thursday against the Orioles.

Phillips entered the starting lineup with Manuel Margot on the bench and took advantage with a productive game. He swiped his sixth stolen base of the year and second in his last three games. Speed has been Phillips' primary source of fantasy value, as he is hitting just .220/.323/.354 across 97 plate appearances for the season.