The Rays optioned Phillips (hamstring) to their taxi squad Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Phillips hadn't started in a game for the Rays since he was removed from the Sept. 27 regular-season finale with right hamstring tightness, but he was healthy enough to make four appearances off the bench between Tampa Bay's wild-card round series win over the Blue Jays and divisional-round series win over the Yankees. He was removed from the roster for the Rays' ALCS matchup with the Astros in favor of reliever Jose Alvarado, who will provide the team with another left-handed option out of the bullpen.