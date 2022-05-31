Phillips is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Phillips finds himself on the bench against southpaw Martin Perez after he went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts while starting in each of the Rays' last three games. Even though he's still expected to occasionally make starts against right-handed pitching, Phillips will likely serve as the Rays' fourth outfielder while all of Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier are healthy.