Phillips went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple during a win over the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring for the Rays with his second-inning three-bagger, which plated Joey Wendle. The hit was Phillips' first since jumping into game action with the Rays for the first time Sept. 4 after being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 27. Phillips has only logged eight plate appearances overall in Tampa, however, drawing the start in just two of his first nine games with the club.