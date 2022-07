Phillips went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored Friday against the Royals.

Phillips should continue to get regular run in center field with Harold Ramirez (thumb), Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) all on the injured list. Phillips is hitting only .151/.230/.262 across 195 plate appearances on the season, though he's reached base five times in his last eight plate appearances while scoring four runs.